UK Visit: SERAP Asks King Charles III To Discuss Human Rights Concerns

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has enjoined King Charles III to seize the opportunity of President Bola Tinubu’s State Visit to raise concerns about the serious and continuing violations of human rights and the shrinking civic space in Nigeria.”

The Organisation made this appeal in an open letter dated Wednesday, March 18, 2026, by Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that President Tinubu’s visit to the United Kingdom is expected to focus on strengthening diplomatic, economic and security cooperation between Nigeria and the UK, as well as deepening ties within the Commonwealth.

Reacting to the President’s visit, SERAP noted that the trip provides “a timely opportunity to place human rights, accountability and the rule of law at the centre of bilateral and Commonwealth engagement.”

The letter stated, “The state visit presents an important opportunity for His Majesty to press for respect for the rule of law and the protection of human rights in Nigeria.”

SERAP expressed “concern over the growing use of repressive laws and strategic lawsuits to harass and silence journalists, activists and critics. The continuing use of the Cybercrimes Act and criminal defamation laws to target peaceful expression is incompatible with Nigeria’s international human rights obligations.”

It also raised “concerns about the situation of internally displaced persons in parts of northern Nigeria, including Benue, Borno and Plateau states, where many are reportedly denied basic rights such as freedom of movement, access to healthcare and legal protections.”

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The letter, read in part: “Thousands of displaced Nigerians continue to face serious human rights challenges and are often excluded from decisions affecting their lives and future.”

“Nigeria, as a member of the Commonwealth, has committed to uphold the values set out in the Commonwealth Charter, including respect for human rights, democracy and the rule of law. Respect for Commonwealth values must be reflected in practice, not only in commitments.”

“SERAP urges King Charles III to use your unique moral authority to encourage human rights reforms in Nigeria. The credibility of the Commonwealth depends on the willingness of its members to uphold shared values, including respect for human rights, democracy and the rule of law.”

“This state visit should not overlook the voices of Nigerians calling for justice, accountability and respect for their fundamental rights. His Majesty can play an important role in encouraging Nigerian authorities to uphold the rule of law and protect the human rights of all Nigerians.”

“Governments at both the federal and state levels continue to fail to give the displaced people clear information about their rights and obligations, their legal status or procedures for tracing family members.”

“Displaced people have been given no voice in decisions regarding their resettlement.”

“The use of criminal law to punish peaceful dissent violates both Nigeria’s Constitution and its obligations under international human rights treaties.”

“The growing restrictions on civic space is illustrated by the ongoing prosecution of activist and journalist Omoyele Sowore, as well as the detention of investigative journalist Daniel Ojukwu in 2024 and the arrest and prosecution of lawyer Dele Farotimi.”

“No one should be arrested, detained or prosecuted simply for peacefully exercising their human rights. The arrest and detention of journalists for reporting on matters of public interest is a serious violation of the right to freedom of expression and undermines democratic accountability.”

“Attacks on journalists have increased, with dozens reportedly assaulted or arrested while covering protests in 2024. The harassment and intimidation of journalists and human rights defenders contribute to a climate of fear and undermine democratic accountability.”

“The UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression has emphasised that criminal sanctions for peaceful expression are incompatible with international law where they create a chilling effect on public debate.”

SERAP therefore urged King Charles III to press and encourage President Tinubu and the Nigerian authorities to:

1. Restore the rights of Nigeria’s displaced people, including in Benue, Borno, and Plateau states, to liberty, security and safety and freedom of movement, ensuring that those held in Nigerian displacement camps are there voluntarily.

2. Publicly commit and guarantee that all people in Nigeria will be treated with dignity and respect, and be allowed to live in an environment in which they can freely enjoy all human rights, including to security and safety, liberty and dignity.

3. Ensure independent access to, and monitoring of camps housing internally displaced people to protect them against human rights abuse, and ensure that their humanitarian needs are being met.

4. Institute a consultative process with displaced people that allows them to make informed and voluntary decisions about return and resettlement.

5. End arbitrary detention; ensuring that all “screening” and detention practices associated with the displaced population are transparent, and are carried out in accordance with legal safeguards and international human rights standards.

6. Immediately drop the charges against and release all of those currently detained solely for peacefully exercising their right to freedom of expression, reform laws and create an enabling environment for activists, bloggers and journalists to freely express their views, online or offline, without fear of consequences.

7. Immediately stop the ongoing intimidation and harassment of journalists, activists, bloggers and civil society organizations (CSOs) in the country simply for the peaceful exercise of their human rights.

8. Immediately withdraw the SLAPP lawsuits brought against journalists, activists, bloggers and civil society organizations including SERAP.