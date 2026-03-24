UK Visit: History’ll Be Kind To Tinubu –Jimoh Ibrahim

The Chairman Senate Committee on InterParliamentary Affairs, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, has commended President Bola Tinubu over his recent diplomatic engagement in the United Kingdom, describing the visit as a strategic move that reinforces Nigeria’s global relevance.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Ibrahim who is the Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, said the President’s outreach comes at a critical time in global affairs, where international relations are shaped by a mix of competition, cooperation, and emerging ideological divisions.

He noted that the current geopolitical climate reflects signs of a re-emerging global polarity, requiring countries to adopt deliberate and collaborative diplomatic strategies.

According to him,Tinubu’s engagement underscores Nigeria’s readiness to navigate the evolving global order with foresight and balance, while maintaining its commitment to multilateralism and dialogue.

The lawmaker also highlighted the diplomatic significance of the President’s interaction with the British monarchy under Charles III, noting that it reaffirms longstanding historical and institutional ties between Nigeria and the UK.