UK Visit: History Will Be Kind To Tinubu – Ibrahim

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his recent diplomatic engagement in the United Kingdom (UK), describing the visit as a strategic move that reinforces Nigeria’s global relevance.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, Ibrahim, who is the Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, said the President’s outreach comes at a critical time in global affairs, where international relations are shaped by a mix of competition, cooperation, and emerging ideological divisions.

He noted that the current geopolitical climate reflects signs of a re-emerging global polarity, requiring countries to adopt deliberate and collaborative diplomatic strategies.

According to him, Tinubu’s engagement underscores Nigeria’s readiness to navigate the evolving global order with foresight and balance, while maintaining its commitment to multilateralism and dialogue.

The Lawmaker also highlighted the diplomatic significance of the President’s interaction with the British monarchy under Charles III, noting that it reaffirms longstanding historical and institutional ties between Nigeria and the UK.

He explained that references to the doctrine rex non potest peccare underscore the continuity and stability associated with constitutional monarchies and their enduring role in diplomacy.

Ibrahim said the visit sends a strong signal that Nigeria remains a key player in global affairs, capable of fostering cooperation across geopolitical blocs.

He added that the country’s foreign policy under Tinubu is increasingly defined by pragmatism, inclusiveness, and strategic alignment with global partners in pursuit of national interest.

The lawmaker further disclosed that the engagement has drawn positive reactions from foreign policy experts and members of the diplomatic community, who described it as timely and forward-looking.

According to him, development partners see renewed Nigeria-UK relations as an avenue for expanded opportunities in trade, investment, security cooperation, and cultural exchange.

“President Tinubu has demonstrated that Nigeria can engage effectively across geopolitical divides, leveraging historical alliances while advancing modern national priorities.

“His actions are precise, timely, and strategically sound. Without doubt, history will be kind to him,” Ibrahim said.

He added that Nigeria’s renewed diplomatic push aligns with the broader objectives of the United Nations in promoting peace, cooperation, and sustainable development.

Ibrahim noted that stronger engagement with key partners such as the United Kingdom reinforces Nigeria’s role as a stabilising force in Africa and a credible voice in the international system.

He said the visit was not merely ceremonial but a calculated diplomatic effort aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s global positioning and advancing a clear, purposeful foreign policy direction.