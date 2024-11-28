UK Visa Services In Nigeria Now Via VFS Global

Share

…VFS Global was recently awarded the contract to provide UK visa services in 142 countries worldwide

VFS Global is proud to announce that residents of Nigeria, travelling to the UK can now book appointments to submit their visa applications through VFS Global’s new state-of-the-art Visa Application Centres (VAC) located in Abuja, Ikeja (Lagos) and Victoria Island (Lagos) which have commenced operations effective 19 November 2024.

Commenting at the launch of the new UK Visa Application Centre in Ikeja, Lagos, Mr Marc Owen, Director of Visa, Status and Information Services at UKVI, said: “The opening of our new VAC in Ikeja marks an exciting milestone for UKVI and VFS Global in the provision of a world-class UK visa service here in Nigeria and elsewhere across Africa.

In the year to June 2024, we processed more than 225k UK visas for Nigerian nationals across all categories and this new partnership demonstrates our continued commitment to ensuring our visa services are accessible, efficient and meet the needs of all applicants; I’m delighted to be here in person as we celebrate this important moment together with our customers and partners.”

British Deputy High Commissioner, Jonny Baxter, said: “I am delighted to witness the opening of this, the largest visa application centre in Africa. Nigeria remains one of the UK’s most important partners, and we hope that VFS deliver ever-improving services for those applying for visas to the UK.”

Mr. Alok Singhal, Head-Sub-Saharan Africa, VFS Global added, “We are excited to embark on this new journey with UK Visas and Immigration here in Nigeria. We have enjoyed a long-standing partnership with UK Visas and Immigration since 2003 and look forward to now bringing travellers from Nigeria our best-in-class services.”

The UK is a popular destination for travellers across Africa, with Nigeria being in the top four nationalities by volume for UK visit visas, accounting for 5% of the global total*. In the African region, VFS Global will also provide Visa Application Centres for the UK in 31 countries.

UK visa customers can now choose from optional services offered by VFS Global, to provide enhanced comfort and convenience. These include document upload assistance, Prime Time for application submission outside of business hours, SMS notifications, document checking service, and courier return of the passport once a decision has been made.

VFS Global’s Keep My Passport While Applying service allows customers to keep their passports once their application is submitted and biometrics have been enrolled. Customers will only need to re-submit their passports when a decision is reached.

Customers in Abuja can also submit their UK visa applications from the comfort and safety of their home, office, or any other preferred location with our On Demand Mobile Visa service. In addition, our Premium Lounge service offers a personalised submission experience with dedicated staff members.

The services can be booked in advance at https://visa.vfsglobal.com/nga/en/gbr/ or at the Visa Application Centre at the time of the appointment. These services are completely optional and have no bearing on the processing timeline and outcomes of visa applications.

As a partner to UK Visas and Immigration since 2003, VFS Global offered visa services in 58 countries before the new contract and has now been awarded the contract to provide UK visa services in 142 countries worldwide.

Share

Please follow and like us: