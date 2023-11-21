UK varsity, YABATECH to collaborate on exchange of programmes

The University of Northampton, United Kingdom has indicated readiness to collaborate with Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Lagos on exchange of programmes, researches and grants access.

The collaboration is in the quest for development, growth, infrastructural upgrade, staff empowerment and expansion of the college academic programmes, as well as skills development.

According to a statement by the Deputy Registrar, Centre for Information, Communication and Public Relations for the college, Mr. Adekunle Adams, the partnership is in line with the ERECT Agenda of the institution as mapped out by the present administration, led by the Rector, Dr Abdul Ibraheem.

The partnership was disclosed during a visit to management of Yaba College of Technology by the Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Art, Science and Technology, University of Northampton, Prof Sian Davies-Vollum during her first visit to Nigeria and the college on a research project.

Davies-Vollum, a Professor of Environmental Geoscience, who said she was excited, delighted and full of admiration for the first tertiary institution in Nigeria, and the country at large, disclosed that the collaboration would be of immense benefit for both institutions as there are a lot to gain from each other.

Prof Davies-Vollum was in Nigeria for a research project on drawing of a framework for the sustainability of Lagoon in West Africa, under her “Resilient Lagoon Project Network Body.”

She hinted that the collaboration would give room for research development especially for PhD students and enable them to enjoy scholarship, and other numerous benefits for staff and students of the college.

In a lecture she delivered at college, titled: “A Management Framework for the Sustainability of Lagoon in West Africa,” the don explained that ensuring the sustainability of the world lagoon is vital to communities, ecosystems and economies, as well as international and communities. Multi-stakeholder platform, she explained, aims to bring a new dynamic to understanding and addressing this crucial challenge.

Davies-Vollum, who is also a co-founder of Resilient Lagoon Network organisation with her team visited Lagoons in Victoria Island, community settlement on Lagoons and Epe communities, University of Lagos, Lagos State Waterways, LASWA for the execution of her research work.

In his remarks, the Rector declared that the college was ready to do all it takes to move YABATECH to the next level, and that his administration would put in all it takes to better the lots of staff and students of the college.

Abdul said: “We are always on the lookout to access grants locally and internationally for research development. We have a Centre for Research Support and Grant Management, as well as the Centre for Linkages, Partnership and International Relations, and therefore we have what it takes for collaboration.

“We are delighted to see you in our institution and the desire for partnership; we are highly grateful for this opportunity, and it will not be taken for granted, as we are ready for the collaboration.”

At the event were other members of the Resilient Lagoon Network organisation, including Dr. Olufunmilayo Doherty, who is also the College Acting Director, Centre for Research Support and Grant Management; Mrs Aneyo from University of Lagos; Dr. Idowu Aneyo; and Mrs. Oluwatosin Amolegbe; as well as Mr. Adekunle Adams and the Personal Assistant to the Rector, Mrs. Henrietha Badejo.