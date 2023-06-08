New Telegraph

June 8, 2023
CHANGE OF NAME
UK Unveils New Sanctions Targeting Russia’s Ally, Belarus

Belarus has been an open supporter of the Russian invasion of Ukraine from the beginning of the conflict, and now Western powers are exploring ways to weaken Russia’s aggression thus targeting Belarus is also a must.

The British Government on Thursday, June 8 announced new sanctions against Belarus for the country’s support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and suppression of anti-government activists.

Britain’s latest sanctions target Belarusian exports that have been funding the administration of authoritarian leader, Alyaksandr Lukashenka and “crackdown on Russia’s efforts to circumvent sanctions.”

The sanctions ban imports of gold, cement, wood, and rubber from Belarus.

They also block exports of banknotes and machinery, along with goods, technologies, and materials that could be used to produce chemical and biological weapons.

