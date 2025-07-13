UK University Honours Nigerian Philanthropist, Zaura

In recognition of his enduring commitment to youth empowerment, social transformation, poverty alleviation, and educational development, the University of Sunderland in Nigeria, in partnership with the London Academy Business School (LABS), UK, has conferred a prestigious Honorary Diploma in Humanities on Alhaji Abdulsalam Abdulkarim Zaura, popularly known as AA Zaura.

The University of Sunderland in Nigeria operates as an extension of the renowned UK-based University of Sunderland, offering British-standard education through strategic local partnerships.

The honorary diploma was presented during a brief ceremony at the university’s Nigerian satellite campus, located within the premises of Nigeria’s Public Service Institute in Abuja.

Presenting the award, Dr. Lawrence Jones-Esan, Global Chairman/CEO of the London Academy Business School and official representative of the University of Sunderland in Nigeria, described Alhaji Zaura as “a champion of rights-based education, a social impact crusader, and an unstoppable force for poverty eradication in Kano State.”

Dr. Jones-Esan noted that just two weeks prior, the AA Zaura Foundation International partnered with LABS to host a Digital Entrepreneurship Programme for youths in Kano State, which saw over 95 participants graduate.

He said many of the graduates are already developing mobile applications and digital solutions to tackle pressing community challenges, describing this as a testament to the tangible and lasting impact of Zaura’s philanthropic initiatives.

“Alhaji Zaura is not just a philanthropist; he is a global changemaker with a mission. His consistent efforts to uplift vulnerable populations, especially young people, place him among the most impactful social leaders of our time,” Jones-Esan said.

In his acceptance remarks, Alhaji AA Zaura expressed deep appreciation to the University of Sunderland in Nigeria and the London Academy Business School for the recognition. He dedicated the honour to Nigerian youths, particularly those from Kano State, pledging to intensify his efforts to improve lives.

“This honour is both humbling and energising. It reinforces my belief that education, digital empowerment, and social equity are not luxuries, they are necessities for a better Nigeria.

“I pledge to continue supporting institutions like the University of Sunderland to provide affordable, accessible digital education that nurtures our talents locally and reduces educational capital flight,” he stated.