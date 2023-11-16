Uk Top Court Rules Govt’s Plan To Send Migrants To Rwanda Unlawful

The British government said yesterday that it will still try to send some migrants on a one-way trip to Rwanda, despite the UK Supreme Court’s ruling that the contentious plan is unlawful because asylum-seekers would not be safe in the African country.

In a major blow to one of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s key policies, the country’s top court ruled that asylum-seekers sent to Rwanda would be “at real risk of ill- treatment” because they could be returned to the conflict- wracked home countries they’d fled.

Sunak, who has pledged to stop migrants reaching Britain in small boats across the English Channel, said the ruling “was not the outcome we wanted” but vowed to press on with the plan.

He said the court had “confirmed that the principle of re- moving asylum-seekers to a safe third country is lawful,” even as it ruled Rwanda unsafe, reports The Associated Press.