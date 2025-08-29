UK To Russia: Stop ‘Senseless Killing’ After Strikes On Kyiv Leave At Least 21 Dead

The UK Foreign Office has told Russia to “stop this senseless killing” after strikes on Kyiv kill at least 21 people, including four children. It comes after the department summoned Russia’s UK ambassador over the attacks which injured dozens, and damaged British Council and EU mission buildings.

Ukraine’s President Zelensky accused Moscow of choosing “ballistics instead of the negotiating table”, while the White House said Russia’s strikes “threaten” President Trump’s attempts at a peace deal.

“I’m scared, but I don’t want to leave,” a Kyiv resident who saw the explosions from her home told the BBC. Nobody in Ukraine is under any illusion this war will end soon, writes our correspondent in Kyiv.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s armed forces report hitting an oil refinery in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region – Moscow says it intercepted 102 Ukrainian drones overnight.