UK To Boost Trade, Economy Growth In Nigeria

At the Enugu State inaugural edition of the Diaspora and Investment Roundtable hosted by Governor Peter Mbah, Jonny Baxter, the British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, expressed his country’s readiness to enhance economic growth, create jobs, and foster stronger trade and investment ties between both nations.

The stakeholder roundtable provided a platform for discussing ways to improve investment, trade, and economic opportunities in Enugu State.

Delivering the opening remarks and highlighting the UK’s new trade scheme, Baxter said: “My thanks to the Enugu State Government for putting together this timely gathering, which I hope will deepen investment and trade in the state.

“The UK wants to encourage British companies to invest in the region. Building a stronger and more conducive business environment is crucial to this, and we look forward to working with the Enugu State government to do so.

“The UK’s new Developing Countries Trading Scheme harnesses the power of trade to help Nigeria, including Enugu State, achieve its private sector-led economic transformation agenda. The UK is keen to maximize the uptake of the DCTS.

“Crops such as cashew and plantain predominantly farmed in Enugu and other southeastern states could be among the products exported to the UK based on market demand in both Nigeria and the UK.”

The Enugu State Investment Roundtable was attended by development partners, senior-level executives from the public and private sector, and other domestic financial institutions.

Meanwhile, on Thursday in Enugu, Chevening Programme Officer, Boma Amieyeofori, facilitated a workshop at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, to teach participants how to apply for the UK’s fully-funded Chevening scholarship.

Speaking during the workshop, Amieyeofori said: “The Chevening scholarship seeks to provide a fully funded master’s degree scholarship for Nigerians with aspirations to deliver change for Nigeria.

The scholarship has built an international community of people who are committed to working together to create a better future.

We do this by bringing together inspiring individuals from around the world and supporting them, through education, to achieve their goals.

“The Chevening application will open on September 12 for a period of eight weeks, and I encourage individuals who are passionate about driving a positive change whether on a local or global scale to apply.”