Ahead of President Bola Tinubu and first lady Oluremi Tinubu visit to Windsor Castle in the United kingdom (UK), security agencies has announced strict restrictions in and around the royal residence.

New Telegraph reports that the visit, scheduled for March 18 and 19, is the highest level of diplomatic engagement hosted by the British monarchy.

Speaking in a statement issued by Adrian Hall, the Chief Superintendent of Thames Valley Police’s joint operations unit said extensive security measures would be in place throughout the town, including a temporary expansion of the airspace restriction over Windsor.

He noted that the airspace restriction forms only part of a wider security operation and a large number of officers with specialist capabilities will be deployed across Windsor during the visit.

The statement noted that neighbourhood officers and teams which conduct unpredictable patrols designed to deter and detect criminal activity will also be in town engaging the public.

The police added that they would make use of Windsor’s extensive CCTV network and hostile vehicle mitigation barriers to ensure the event runs safely.

This evening as they urged residents and visitors to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

“permanent airspace restriction already exists around Windsor Castle, but the exclusion zone will be extended on March 18 from 7:00 to 23:59 GMT as part of enhanced security arrangements coordinated with the Civil Aviation Authority.

“The air restrictions are just one part of our robust security operation for the state visit of Nigerian President Tinubu next week, with many measures you will see and others you will not.

“We will be taking a strong stance in enforcing the restrictions; anyone who breaches them will be committing a criminal offence under the Air Navigation Order and could be arrested.

“As a force, we have a vast amount of experience in policing Royal events in Windsor and significant planning and preparation has gone into this event.

“We will ensure everyone attending the state visit, including dignitaries and spectators, as well as the public, are kept safe to enjoy the historic occasion.

“The public plays a critical role to support us so we encourage them to report anything that does not seem quite right by calling 101 or speaking to one of our officers.

“If there is an immediate threat or emergency, then call 999,” Hall said.