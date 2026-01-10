Uk Threatens To Deport Nigerians Taking Up Jobs Illegally

The United Kingdom has issued a fresh warning to Nigerians and other migrants taking up jobs without proper permission, stating that anyone caught working illegally will face arrest, detention and deportation.

The UK authorities said actions against illegal workers have increased across the country, with immigration raids now happening more frequently than before. Officials explained that enforcement teams are actively visiting workplaces to identify people who are breaking immigration rules.

According to the UK Government, migrants found working without valid authorisation will be dealt with immediately and may be removed from the country.

The Home Office in a tweet said it is committed to enforcing immigration laws and will not tolerate illegal employment of any kind from migrants who lack proper documentation.

The UK authorities added that working illegally harms the UK labour system and puts lawful workers at a disadvantage, as it allows employers to bypass rules meant to protect jobs and wages.

“Those caught working illegally in the UK will be arrested, detained and removed. “Immigration Enforcement raids are at record levels, with those found to be working illegally being arrested, detained and removed from the country,” the UK government said.

The warning comes as the UK tightens its border and labour policies, leading to more workplace inspections, especially in sectors known to employ migrant workers.