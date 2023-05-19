Uk Tells Citizens: Don’t Travel To Anambra, Others

The United Kingdom has warned its citizens from travelling to Anambra State. The warning came two days after an attack on the convoy of US consulate workers in Ogbaru Local Government Area by yet- to-be-identified gunmen on Tuesday.

Recall that the convoy carried nine Nigerian nationals: five employees of the U.S. Mission to Nigeria and four members of the Nigeria Police Force. They were travelling in advance of a planned visit by US Mission personnel to a US-funded flood response project in Anambra State.

At least four members of the convoy were killed. However, the UK issued the warning through foreign travel advice service in a recent update on its website yesterday. Other states mentioned were Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Cross River. The advice read: “The FCDO advise against all travel to the riverine areas (i.e. the river and swamp locations accessible by boat, but not by road) of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.