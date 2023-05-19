New Telegraph

May 19, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Uk Tells Citizens:…

Uk Tells Citizens: Don’t Travel To Anambra, Others

The United Kingdom has warned its citizens from travelling to Anambra State. The warning came two days after an attack on the convoy of US consulate workers in Ogbaru Local Government Area by yet- to-be-identified gunmen on Tuesday.

Recall that the convoy carried nine Nigerian nationals: five employees of the U.S. Mission to Nigeria and four members of the Nigeria Police Force. They were travelling in advance of a planned visit by US Mission personnel to a US-funded flood response project in Anambra State.

At least four members of the convoy were killed. However, the UK issued the warning through foreign travel advice service in a recent update on its website yesterday. Other states mentioned were Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Cross River. The advice read: “The FCDO advise against all travel to the riverine areas (i.e. the river and swamp locations accessible by boat, but not by road) of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.

Post Views: 5

Read Previous

Pension Remittance: Defaulting Employers Pay N12.09bn Penalty
Read Next

10th Assembly: We Won’t Go Against Tinubu, APC – Gov Sule

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023