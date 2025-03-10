UK Returnee Die Of Lassa Fever As Death Toll Hits 98

Share

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed the death of a 31-year-old physician who tested positive to Lassa fever, after returning from the United Kingdom.

A public advisory signed by Director General of the NCDC, Jide Idris, reported that 98 deaths have been recorded across 14 states in Nigeria, as of March 2, 2025, out of 535 cumulative lassa Fever cases from 2,728 suspected cases.

It reads: “On March 5, 2025, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention was notified of a confirmed case of Lassa fever by the Ondo State Ministry of Health.

“The patient, a 31-year-old physician, was managed at a private health facility in Ondo State after returning from a trip abroad (UK).

“The patient departed Nigeria on 19/02/2025 and returned on 27/02/2025.

“Samples were taken late on Friday, 28/02/2025, on suspicion of Lassa fever, but the patient unfortunately passed away in the early hours of Saturday, 01/03/2025.

“Laboratory investigation confirmed the result as Lassa fever-positive through PCR testing on Tuesday, 04/03/2025.

“The patient was reported to have visited his fiancée in Edo State, as well as family and friends, before travelling.”

The agency disclosed that the Ondo State Ministry of Health has begun contact tracing and line listing of contacts of the confirmed case, with a view to control and manage further spread of the disease.

“All necessary in-country structures have been mobilized to ensure all possible contacts are traced and monitored.

“Communicated to the Port Health Services to support contact tracing and line listing of contacts and bolster surveillance efforts at the point of entries and exists (information include patient’s biodata, flight details etc. shared).

“Information shared with all relevant authorities in line with the International Health Regulations (2005), and contact tracing efforts also on-going in the UK.”

While stating that Lassa fever cases occur year-round, with peak transmission periods typically from October to May, the NCDC reminded Nigerians that Lassa fever was an acute viral haemorrhagic fever caused by the Lassa virus.

The natural reservoir for the virus is the multimammate rat also known as the African rat, although other rodents can also act as carriers.

“As of Epi-week 9 (February 24, to March 2, 2025), a total of 2,728 suspected cases, 535 confirmed cases, and 98 deaths have been recorded across 14 states in Nigeria, with a case fatality rate of 18.3 per cent.

“Five states account for 91 per cent of confirmed cases: Ondo (31 per cent), Bauchi (24 per cent), Edo (17 per cent), Taraba (16 per cent), and Ebonyi (3 per cent).

“Ten local government areas make up 68 per cent of confirmed cases, namely: Owo, Akure South, Etsako West, Kirfi, Akoko South-West, Bali, Esan North-East, Bauchi, Toro, and Jalingo.”

Lassa fever is spread through direct contact with urine, faeces, saliva or blood of infected rodents, ingesting food and drinks contaminated with urine, faeces, saliva or blood of infected rats, contact with objects, household items or surfaces contaminated with urine, faeces, saliva or blood of infected rats.

Person-to-person transmission can also occur through contact with blood, urine, faeces, vomitus and other body fluids of an infected person, particularly in hospital environment where infection prevention and control practices are not optimal.

Lassa fever initially presents like other common illnesses accompanied by a fever, such as malaria.

Other symptoms include headache, general body weakness, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle pains, chest pain, sore throat, and, in severe cases, bleeding from ears, eyes, nose, mouth, and other body openings.

Early presentation to ensure diagnosis and treatment of the diseases can greatly increase the chances of patient survival. Early symptoms should be reported and admitted quickly for early treatment.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

