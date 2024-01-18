UK Returnee Among the Dead in Ibadan Explosion

One of the victims who died in the explosion that occurred in Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Tuesday, has been identified as a returnee of the United Kingdom. Recall that the explosion in the ancient city reportedly killed two people and injured 77 others, according to a statement by the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde. Although, the National Emergency Management Agency has said no specific number can be given to the casualties, an eyewitness said he could identify a UK returnee.

In a video circulating on social media, Ayode Jajaye, a resident of the Housing Estate at Adeyi Avenue, Bodija, said the UK returnee was the son of one of the landlords. Jajaye said: “Look at the guy that just died, he just came from the UK about a week ago. He’s a son to a landlord in this estate.”

Speaking about the degree of the damage, Jajaye also called on Governor Seyi Makinde to investigate the incident. “My conclusion is that the government should investigate this situation. The casualties are too much; look at the damages we can’t just look away. There are so many collateral damages,” he added.

Makinde had attributed the incident to illegal miners, saying investigation was ongoing. The Governor said preliminary investigation revealed that the illegal miners had stored explosive devices in one of the houses which caused the explosion.