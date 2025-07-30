UK-Registered Cancer Center To Tackle Crisis In Nigeria

The Marcel Ngogbehei Center for Cancer Education and Care, has expressed strong commitment to address Nigeria’s growing cancer burden through prevention, education, and community-based care.

The cancer centre registered as a non-profit organization in the United Kingdom and also known as the Ngogbehei Cancer Center (NCC), noted that with the rapid spread and cancer related deaths in Nigeria, it was ready to confront the crisis head-on, not by building hospitals, but by building a movement.

Founder of the NCC, Innocent Marcel Ngogbehei, disclosed that the Centre was deploying an innovative, grassroots approach designed to reach the most vulnerable populations.

Ngogbehei, a health advocate, technology Strategist and social entrepreneur regretted that while breast and cervical cancers remain the leading causes of cancer deaths among women, less than 20 percent of Nigerian women have had a clinical breast exam, and even fewer undergo regular screenings or HPV vaccinations.

Quoting statistics from the World Health Organisation (WHO), he noted that Nigeria records over 125,000 new cancer cases each year, with more than 70,000 deaths, most linked to delayed diagnosis and limited access to treatment.

He said: “Most Nigerians battling cancer don’t know they have it until it’s too late. Our health systems aren’t built for prevention. That’s where we come in.”

Key initiatives to be undertaken by the NCC includes; Mobile Cancer Clinics which comes with repurposed ambulances equipped with diagnostic tools to provide on-the-spot screenings in rural and underserved, public Education Campaigns, which encompasses workshops, school programmes, and local community events aimed at demystifying cancer, reducing stigma, and promoting early detection.

Others are volunteer Training and Support Groups which involves a community-led groups to encourage self-exams, routine checkups, and survivorship support, and Digital Tools, which has to do with mobile applications and digital platforms for self-assessment, booking appointments, and sharing survivor stories.

Although legally registered in the UK a move designed to enhance credibility, attract international support, and build partnerships, the Ngogbehei Cancer Center remains firmly rooted in Nigeria.

“Registering in the UK opens doors, but the work is in Nigeria in the villages, schools, churches, and marketplaces where cancer awareness is still dangerously low.

“This is not just a project. It’s a promise, to make cancer prevention and care a right, not a privilege, for every Nigerian,” he added.

While noting that the UK registration positions the organization for future expansion across Sub-Saharan Africa where cancer was increasingly becoming a major public health challenge, Ngogbehei explained that the centre would operate a national coordination hub in Nigeria, working in partnership with local healthcare providers, volunteers, and civil society organizations

Research shows that up to 50 percent of cancers are preventable through lifestyle changes, vaccinations, and early detection. But in many Nigerian communities, cancer remains heavily stigmatized and poorly understood, often seen as a death sentence, divine punishment, or taboo.

The Ngogbehei Cancer Center aims to challenge these perceptions with a bold, compassionate, and evidence-based model of community engagement and care.