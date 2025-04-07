UK Raises Alarm Over Possible Russian Sabotage On Energy Pipelines

Share

The Security Advisers in the United Kingdom (UK) have raised fresh concerns over a potential sabotage plot by Russia targeting the country’s vital energy infrastructure.

New Telegraph learnt that British families have now been advised to assemble a 72-hour ‘survival kit’ in anticipation of possible disruptions to electricity and gas supplies.

This development comes as the UK continues to rely heavily on imported energy, with almost 40 per cent of its gas supply sourced from Norway via the 700-mile Langeled pipeline—one of the longest subsea gas pipelines in the world.

Recent intelligence reports have raised alarms following the detection of a Russian spy ship, Yantar, allegedly mapping out the UK’s critical underwater infrastructure in the North Sea.

The ship’s movements have heightened fears of a potential Russian operation aimed at sabotaging energy lines.

Security experts, referencing the narrow escape from blackouts during last winter, have now urged British households to take precautionary steps, citing similar measures recommended by the European Union.

According to them, the survival kit should contain essential items such as bottled water, non-perishable food, a torch, identification documents, prescribed medication, a battery-powered radio, and a Swiss Army knife.

Officials say the advice is not to cause panic but to ensure readiness in the event of a prolonged disruption to energy or communication networks.

