UK Queen, Camilla Diagnosed Of Chest Infection

The Queen of the United Kingdom (UK), Queen Camilla has cancelled virtually all her scheduled engagements for this week because of a chest infection.

According Buckingham Palace, Doctors have advised a short period of rest at home, but she hopes to be well enough to attend Remembrance events billed for the weekend.

The Queen, who is 77, will miss the annual opening of the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, where she will be represented by the Duchess of Gloucester.

The Queen returned to the UK last Wednesday after a trip with the King to Australia and Samoa, which included a stopover in India on her way back.

It’s understood there is no cause for alarm and her plans to attend engagements at the weekend suggest a relatively minor bug, of the type which could have been picked up during her long-haul travels.

