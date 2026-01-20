UK Pushes Back As Trump Labels Chagos Deal ‘Great Stupidity’

On Tuesday, the British government defended its agreement to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, insisting the deal protects the long-term future of a strategically important US-UK military base.

New Telegraph reports that the Bristish Government’s remark followed President Donald Trump of the United States (US) criticising the move as an act of “great stupidity”.

Trump’s comment represents a sharp reversal from his earlier stance, having previously backed the agreement when it was concluded in May 2025.

“The UK giving away extremely important land is an act of GREAT STUPIDITY, and is another in a very long line of National Security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform earlier on Tuesday.

Presidemt Trump’s comments came amid renewed tensions between Washington and several European countries, following threats by Trump to impose tariffs on Britain and others over their defence of Greenland’s sovereignty.

Under the agreement, Britain will formally return the Chagos archipelago to Mauritius, its former colony, while leasing the strategically vital Diego Garcia military base—used jointly by the US and the UK—for 99 years.

Responding to the criticism, Downing Street said the arrangement guarantees the continued operation of the base.

“This deal secures the operations of the joint US-UK base on Diego Garcia for generations, with robust provisions for keeping its unique capabilities intact and our adversaries out,” the statement said.

“It has been publicly welcomed by the US, Australia and all other Five Eyes allies, as well as key international partners including India, Japan and South Korea,” a government spokesperson added.

In May, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington supported the agreement, describing it as a landmark development. At the time, he noted that the deal was nearing the final stages of parliamentary approval.

“The Trump Administration determined that this agreement secures the long-term, stable, and effective operation of the joint US-UK military facility at Diego Garcia,” Rubio said in a statement.

Addressing the controversy, UK cabinet minister Darren Jones said the agreement could not be undone.

“The treaty has been signed with the Mauritian government. So I can’t reverse the clock on that,” he told Times Radio.

Britain retained control of the Chagos Islands after Mauritius gained independence in the 1960s but forcibly removed thousands of islanders, who later pursued compensation through British courts.

In 2019, the International Court of Justice advised the UK to return the territory to Mauritius, following decades of legal challenges. The British government has argued that prolonged domestic and international litigation placed the legal status of the Diego Garcia base at risk.

The deal has faced criticism from opposition politicians, particularly over its financial implications. Britain is expected to pay Mauritius £101 million annually to lease the base, amountingto an estimated £3.4 billion over the duration of the agreement when inflation is considered.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch supported Trump’s criticism, saying: “Unfortunately on this issue President Trump is right.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage also welcomed Trump’s intervention, stating, “Thank goodness Trump has vetoed the surrender of the Chagos islands.”

However, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey urged Prime Minister Keir Starmer to take a firmer stance against Washington.

“This shows Starmer’s approach to Trump has failed. The Chagos Deal was sold as proof the government could work with him. Now it’s falling apart. It’s time for the government to stand up to Trump; appeasing a bully never works.”