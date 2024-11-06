UK PM, Starmer Congratulates Donald Trump

Share

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister of the United States (UK), Keir Starmer congratulated US President-elect, Donald Trump on his historic election victory.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday on his official X page.

Starmer who affirmed that the two nations stand united as allies in upholding values of freedom, democracy, and enterprise emphasized the strength of the UK-US “Special relationship.”

The Prime Minister expressed optimism about the future, highlighting the potential for cooperation in areas such as growth, security, innovation, and technology.

Starmer further mentioned that he looks forward to working with Trump to foster prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic in the years ahead.

His statement indicates the commitment of the United Kingdom to maintain and strengthen its longstanding alliance with the United States, especially in the context of global challenges and opportunities.

