On Saturday, the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer announced the sacking if the Health Minister, Andrew Gwynne over WhatsApp messages which the PM said were badly misjudged.

The development was contained in a press statement issued by the government spokesperson, saying Starmer was determined to uphold high standards of those in public office.

According the the statement, the British PM would not hesitate to take action against any minister who fails to meet these standards

Gwynne, in a post on X said he was sorry for any offence caused by the “badly misjudged” comments.

He further stated that he understood the prime minister and Labour’s decision, and while very sad to have been suspended, will support them in any way he could.

A Labour spokesperson said the 50-year-old Gwynne has been administratively suspended as a party member as it investigates comments made in WhatsApp group in line with the Labour Party’s rules and procedures.

“Swift action will be taken if individuals are found to have breached the high standards expected of them as Labour Party members,” the spokesperson added.

In messages seen by the Mail on Sunday, Gwynne said he hoped a 72-year-old woman would soon be dead after she wrote to her local councillor about bin collections.

Gwynne also reportedly posted sexist comments about Angela Rayner, and racist remarks about Labour MP Diane Abbott.

