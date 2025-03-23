Share

The Prime Minister of Britain, Keir Starmer on Saturday lauded President Donald Trump’s stance on European defence responsibilities holds merit.

Speaking in an interview with the New York Times on Sunday, Starmer emphasized the need for European nations to shoulder a larger share of their collective self-defence.

“We need to think about defence and security in a more immediate way,” Starmer said, adding that a proactive approach is essential amid evolving global security challenges.

The British leader is in the process of assembling what he describes as a “coalition of the willing” a multinational military force aimed at securing Ukraine’s skies, ports, and borders following any potential peace settlement.

On a personal note regarding President Trump, Starmer remarked, “On a person-to-person basis, I think we have a good relationship.”

However, he also noted that certain actions by the US leader, such as imposing a 25% tariff on British steel and criticizing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, have created a degree of disorientation.

The comments come at a time when global alliances are being reassessed in the face of new security dynamics, highlighting the growing call for shared responsibilities in defence among European nations.

