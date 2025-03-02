UK PM: I’m Sure Trump Wants Lasting Peace In Ukraine

Share

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said he was convinced that the United States (US) President, Donald Trump, wanted to see a lasting peace in Ukraine despite a heated exchange with Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Zelenskyy met with President Trump on Friday in Washington, D.C., during which both leaders engaged in a heated argument.

Speaking on BBC television on Sunday, the British PM said he was uncomfortable watching the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy, during which the Ukrainian leader was asked to leave after being accused of being ungrateful for U.S. aid to his country.

“I have to say, I’ve spoken to President Trump a number of times. I’ve met him twice… I’m clear in my mind that he does want lasting peace. He does want an end to the fighting in Ukraine,” he said.

Zelenskyy was expected to sign a mineral deal with the U.S. that might have contributed to ending the war between Ukraine and Russia.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy accused Russia of not respecting diplomacy and the ceasefire agreement, which had led to continued loss of life.

