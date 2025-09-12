UK PM Fires Britain’s Ambassador To US Over Epstein Links

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer yesterday fired the country’s ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, over his links to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement in the House of Commons yesterday, Foreign Office minister, Stephen Doughty, said the decision came in the wake of the publication this week of emails Mandelson sent to Epstein in the 2000s.

“In light of the additional information in the emails written by Peter Mandelson, the prime minister has asked the foreign secretary to withdraw him as ambassador to the United States,” Doughty said.

He noted that Mandelson’s suggestion that Epstein’s first conviction was “wrongful and should be challenged” was new information, reports The Associated Press.

On Wednesday, The Sun newspaper published emails that it said showed Mandelson telling Epstein to “fight for early release” shortly before Epstein was sentenced to 18 months in prison.