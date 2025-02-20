Share

British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer on Wednesday publicly expressed his support for Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky amid fallout with President Donald Trump of the United States (US).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Trump denounced Zelenskyy as a dictator without elections and warned that he had better act quickly to secure peace or risk losing his country entirely.

However, Starmer during a phone call with Zelensky gave his full support for the president of the war-torn country but did not directly address Trump’s comments.

This was contained in a statement issued by Starmer’s office after the call.

“The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelensky this evening and stressed the need for everyone to work together.

“The Prime Minister expressed his support for President Zelensky as Ukraine’s democratically elected leader and said that it was perfectly reasonable to suspend elections during wartime, as the UK did during World War II,” the statement read.

“The Prime Minister reiterated his support for US-led efforts to secure a lasting peace in Ukraine that would deter Russia from any future aggression,” the statement added.

