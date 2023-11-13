UK PM Appoints James Cleverly As New Interior Minister

Following the sacking of Suella Braverman, British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak on Monday appointed James Cleverly, the former Foreign Minister, as the country’s new Interior Minister.

However, the former British leader, David Cameron will replace Cleverly as the country’s Foreign Secretary in line with the nation’s practice.

Under fire from opposition lawmakers and members of his own governing Conservative Party to eject Braverman, Sunak moved against his interior minister, asking her “to leave the government” which she had accepted. Last week, Braverman defied Sunak by publishing an article accusing the police of adopting “double standards” in its treatment of protests — an argument opposition Labour said inflamed tensions at a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Saturday.

Sunak is expected to carry out a wider number of changes in his cabinet, bringing in allies and removing some ministers who his Downing Street office says have not been performing as well as he wanted in their departments.