UK Pledges £204m In Private Sector Finance, Agric Investment

UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development programme has pledged £204 million in private sector finance and agricultural investment in Nigeria.

The country representative for Propcom+, a programme funded by the UK FCDO, Ms. Adiya Ode, disclosed this during a stakeholders’ meeting Katsina recently. Propcom+ is UK Aid’s eight-year climate-resilient agricultural market development programme.

It aims to support economic growth for smallholders and SMEs in conflict- and climate-affected regions.

“We’re improving the resilience of smallholders and small-scale entrepreneurs to climate change while increasing productivity and incomes, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and maintaining natural ecosystems.

“The programme, which runs from 2023 to 2030, supports climate-resilient and sustainable agriculture and forestry that benefits people, the climate and nature.

“It also aims to transform Nigeria’s rural economy by addressing environmental, social and economic challenges in the country’s food and land-use system,” Ms. Ode said.

