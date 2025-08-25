UK Plans To Overhaul Asylum Appeals System

The United Kingdom government is planning an overhaul of the asylum appeals system as it tries to cut the number of migrants staying in hotels while they await a ruling.

A new, independent body will be established, staffed by independent adjudicators, with the aim of hearing cases more quickly.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said she was taking practical steps to end unacceptable delays.

The government has been under increasing pressure to reduce its reliance on asylum hotels, with demonstrations held across the UK on Saturday the latest in a series of protests over the policy, reports the BBC.

Ministers have pledged to end hotel use in this parliament – but 32,000 asylum seekers are still housed in them.