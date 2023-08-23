UK Performs First Womb Transplant

The United Kingdom (UK) Surgeons on Wednesday performed the first womb transplant on a lady.

New Telegraph gathered that the donor of the living womb was the woman’s sister.

The 34-year-old unnamed patient who is married undergoes a nine-hour transplant process.

The married woman was born with an uncommon disease that left her womb undeveloped.

But according to Guardian UK, the 40-year-old sister, who was already the mother of two children donated her womb to her.

Mayer-Rokitansky-Kuster-Hauser syndrome, a rare congenital reproductive condition that affects one in 5,000 women, was present at birth in the recipient. The womb may be absent or the vagina may be underdeveloped in those who have this disease.

Co-leading surgeon Isabel Quiroga expressed her “thrill” and “extreme pride” that the procedure had been successful. Quiroga is a consultant surgeon at the Oxford Transplant Centre, which is a component of Oxford University hospitals.

The receiver, who is from England and requested anonymity, underwent surgery to receive her sister’s uterus at Churchill Hospital in Oxford in February. After nine hours and twenty minutes, she was in a stable enough condition to be discharged after ten days.