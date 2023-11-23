Uk Payment Report Calls For Alternatives To Mastercard, Visa

Britain needs a “digital alternative” to relying on Visa and Mastercard for card payments regardless of steps being taken by regulators, a report commissioned by the government said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

The conclusions of the Future of Payments Review echo longstanding complaints across Europe about heavy reliance on the American duo for card payments, though calls and attempts to create a ‘home grown’ alternative have made little progress.

“While cards make a tremendous contribution to the payments landscape, we heard notable dissatisfaction with the cost of card schemes on the part of shops, services, and other merchants – which may be in part due to a lack of choice or digital alternatives to the existing card schemes,” the review said.