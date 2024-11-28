UK Opens ‘Biggest Africa Visa Application Centre’ In Lagos

Share

The United Kingdom (UK) has opened the biggest Africa Visa Application Centre in Ikeja, Lagos, through its new commercial partner – VFS Global.

The Ikeja Centre is in addition to the Victoria Island and Abuja Centres where residents of Nigeria travelling to the UK can now book appointments to submit their visa applications through VFS Global’s Visa Application Centres (VAC), which started operations November 19.

Nigeria is noted as being among the highest nationalities by volume for UK visit visas, accounting for five per cent of the global total. In the African region, VFS Global will provide Visa Application Centres for the UK in 31 countries.

British Deputy High Commissioner, Mr. Jonny Baxter, at the launch of the Ikeja Centre yesterday said: “I am delighted to witness the opening of this, the largest visa application centre in Africa.

Nigeria remains one of the UK’s most important partners, and we hope that VFS delivers ever improving services for those applying for visas to the UK.” Director of Visa, Status and Information Services at UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), Mr. Marc Owen said:

“The opening of our new VAC in Ikeja marks an exciting milestone for UKVI and VFS Global in the provision of a world-class UK visa service here in Nigeria and elsewhere across Africa.

“In the year to June 2024, we processed more than 225,000 UK visas for Nigerian nationals across all categories and this new partnership demonstrates our continued commitment to ensuring our visa services are accessible, efficient and meet the needs of all applicants.”

Head-Sub-Saharan Africa, VFS Global, Mr. Alok Singhal added: “We are excited to embark on this new journey with UK Visas and Immigration here in Nigeria.

We have enjoyed a longstanding partnership with UK Visas and Immigration since 2003 and look forward to now bringing travellers from Nigeria our best-inclass services.”

