In an effort to strengthen diplomatic and economic relations between both nations, President Bola Tinubu on Thursday engaged in high-level discussions with the United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister, Keir Starmer in London.

The meeting, according to a press statement issued by President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, is expected to lead to the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) such as trade, investment, defence, and cultural collaboration.

One of the major outcomes of the visit is a £746 million financing deal involving UK Export Finance, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), and the Federal Ministry of Finance.

New Telegraph gathered that the the funding will be used to upgrade two key maritime facilities,vthe Lagos Port Complex (Apapa Quays) and the Tin Can Island Port Complex, as part of broader plans to modernise Nigeria’s transport infrastructure and improve trade efficiency.

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The presidency emphasized that the talks reflect Nigeria’s determination to deepen its relationship with the UK, attract foreign investments, and drive economic growth through infrastructure development.

Earlier, President Tinubu and the First Lady were hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle, highlighting the ceremonial aspect of the state visit.

The Nigerian delegation at the meeting include several top government officials such as Senate President Godswill Akpabio; Attorney General and Minister of Justice Lateef Fagbemi; Minister of Solid Minerals Dele Alake; Minister of Information and National Orientation Idris Mohammed; and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Bianca Ojukwu.

Other members of the delegation were Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Jumoke Oduwole; Minister of Culture and Creative Economy Hannatu Musawa; Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Bosun Tijani; Minister of Defence Christopher Musa; National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu; and Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency Mohammed Mohammed.

Overall, the visit is regarded as a strategic move aimed at expanding economic cooperation, increasing trade opportunities, and strengthening security and cultural ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.