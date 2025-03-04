UK, Nigeria Strengthen Trade Relations To Boost Economic Growth

Share

On Tuesday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to deepening diplomatic relations with the United Kingdom (UK).

Speaking on the sidelines of a his three-day high-level visit to the UK, Tuggar said, “This visit marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s foreign policy under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, reinforcing his administration’s economic diplomacy, strategic partnerships and regional security cooperation agenda.

“Nigeria aims to consolidate its longstanding relationship with the UK, explore new frontiers for economic growth and reaffirm its commitment to regional peace and stability.

“As Nigeria continues to engage proactively on the global stage, this visit underscores the country’s dedication to ensuring that diplomatic efforts translate into tangible benefits for national security, economic development and well-being of all Nigerians,” the minister said.

He added that the visit will bring about discussions at the Chatham House on Nigeria’s evolving foreign policy and global aspirations, as well as technology and trade at the House of Commons, with a focus on Nigeria’s economic diversification, investment climate and digital transformation.

Other activities lined up include engagement with key media stakeholders at the BBC House in London on Nigeria’s foreign policy priorities and its global positioning, and meetings with JP Morgan and British International Investment (BII) to explore financial and economic cooperation.

The meeting is also meant to also attract capital flows, promote investment opportunities, strengthen Nigeria’s financial sector, foster cooperation on security and intelligence-sharing on counter-extremism, and address instability in West Africa.

“This will expand business and investment opportunities to support Nigeria’s economic growth and job creation, strengthen collaboration in education, research and technology between Nigerian and UK academic institutions,” he said.

