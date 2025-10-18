UK, Nigeria Honour Philanthropist, Akinmulero With Awards

A London based humanitarian and business executive, Dr. Juliet Bolaji Akinmulero has received prestigious leadership and humanitarian awards in the United Kingdom and Nigeria within the same month. The recognitions; at the House of Lords, London, and later in Sagamu, Ogun State, celebrate Dr. Akinmulero’s long-standing commitment to service, compassion, and leadership development across continents. In London, she was decorated with the Distinguished Royal Mother of the Day Award and an Honorary Doctorate in Leadership and Governance during the 3rd Global Leadership Investment Summit and Peace Awards (GLISPA UK 2025), held at the historic House of Lords.

The event, organized by the United International Peace and Governance Council (UNIPGC) in partnership with Foreign Investment Network (FIN), Euro knowledge UK, and the American University of Peace and Governance (AUPG), drew top diplomats and dignitaries from Africa and beyond.

Among those present were Mr. Mike Mbuvi Sonko, a former Governor of Nairobi, Kenya; Hon. Likando Kalaluka, former attorney general of Zambia; and the Atayero of Aramoko kingdom, Oba Olusegun Aderemi JP, who served as the Royal Father of the Day. Dr. Akinmulero who is the Yeye Oba of Ayeka Kingdom in Ondo State, was celebrated for her “Leadership pedigree, professional excellence, and capacity-building prowess in transformational governance. “This is the Lord’s doing, and it is marvelous in our eyes. Every recognition is a reminder to lead with compassion and serve humanity with purpose,” she said in appreciation. Her son, Tolulope Akinmulero, who attended the London ceremony, described the event as deeply emotional.

“I’m so proud of you, Mum . You deserve every award you’ve received and every one yet to come,” he said. The celebrant’s elder brother, Chief Olawande Alex Oyebobola, the Akile of Ayeka Kingdom, was also honoured at the same event with a GLISPA Peace Award and an Honorary Doctorate in Leadership and Governance — a testament to the family’s shared passion for community upliftment. Barely two weeks later, Dr. Akinmulero’s humanitarian impact was again recognised on home soil at the 7th Southwest Legendary Awards (King’s Edition), held in Shagamu, Ogun State, where she was named Woman of the Year (Humanitarian Service). The annual awards celebrate exceptional personalities driving social change, leadership excellence, and innovation across the Southwest. “I’m truly honoured to receive this,” Dr. Akinmulero said during her acceptance speech. “This award is not just an honour; it’s a challenge — to reach more lives, to serve with greater impact, and to keep showing up where it matters most.” Her remarks drew a standing ovation, with attendees describing her as “a model of integrity, humility, and service.” Earlier this year, Dr. Akinmulero was also recognized in New York with the United Nations Outstanding Humanitarian Award, presented by the Permanent Mission of Senegal to the United States; honoring her long-time advocacy for women’s empowerment and humanitarian advancement.