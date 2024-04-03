UK Nat’l Diversity Awards Nominates Ugochukwu Positive Role Model

Media entrepreneur and renowned filmmaker, Mr Favour Ugochukwu, popularly known as Ugochukwu Favour-Mayor, has been nominated for the prestigious National Diversity Awards in the United Kingdom (UK) under the category of Positive Role Model Award for Race, Religion & Faith: Sponsor The Open University.

This nomination recognizes Ugochukwu’s outstanding contributions to promoting diversity, equity, and social inclusion through his work in the film industry and his advocacy efforts.

Mr. Ugochukwu’s nomination for the National Diversity Awards comes as an indication to his dogged commitment to using his platform as a filmmaker and media entrepreneur to champion diversity and social change.

With a career spanning over a decade, Mr. Ugochukwu has established himself as a trailblazer in the Nigerian film industry, known for his visionary storytelling and groundbreaking projects.

As the creator of several acclaimed films, including The Cathedral, The Principality, The Ancestors and Ponzi Lord, Mr. Ugochukwu has demonstrated a unique ability to tackle complex social issues and spark meaningful dialogue through his art.

His films have garnered widespread acclaim both locally and internationally, earning him recognition as a leading voice in contemporary African cinema.

Beyond his contributions to the film industry, Mr. Ugochukwu has also been a vocal advocate for diversity and inclusion in society. Through his advocacy work, he has sought to challenge stereotypes, break down barriers, and create opportunities for underrepresented communities.

His efforts have inspired countless individuals and organizations to embrace diversity and embrace inclusivity in all aspects of life.

In response to his nomination, Mr. Ugochukwu expressed gratitude for the honour and reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the cause of diversity and inclusion.

He emphasized the importance of using storytelling and advocacy to drive positive social change and create a more equitable and inclusive world for all.

The National Diversity Award is a prestigious black-tie event, which celebrates the excellent achievements of grass-root communities that tackle the issues in today’s society, giving them recognition for their dedication and hard work.