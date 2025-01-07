UK: Mystery Of Banana Sacrifice Puzzles Residents Of Nottinghamshire

Share

The residents of Beeston, Nottinghamshire in the United Kingdom (UK) have been baffled by the mysterious appearance of plates filled with peeled bananas, left on the second day of each month for over a year.

The plates are consistently placed at the intersection of Abbey Road and Windsor Avenue, near a local church, with no explanation for their purpose.

Resident Clare Short first noticed the peculiar pattern and recently put up a sign urging the mystery individual to stop, citing the mess left by rotting bananas.

Despite the plea, another plate of bananas appeared on January 2nd, 2025.

Speculation among residents suggests the act could be a gesture for wildlife or a religious offering due to the location’s proximity to a church.

However, no one has come forward to claim responsibility or explain the intent behind the monthly ritual.

Short, who has tried to maintain goodwill, expressed her wish for the individual to clean up after leaving the plates.

“I think it’s a special thing for someone, and I wish them well.

“But if they could come back and clean up the mess, that would be lovely,” she said.

The recurring phenomenon continues to intrigue the local community, with its true purpose remaining a mystery.

