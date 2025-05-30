UK Minister For Africa Reaffirms Commitment To Strategic Partnership

Share

The United Kingdom’s Minister for Africa, Lord Collins of Highbury, has concluded a three-day visit to Nigeria, aimed at reinforcing the UK-Nigeria Strategic Partnership and deepening bilateral cooperation across shared priorities.

Lord Collins reaffirmed the UK Government’s strong commitment to expanding trade and investment ties with Nigeria, emphasizing the long-term objective of supporting the country’s prosperity and regional stability.

During the visit, Lord Collins engaged with senior Nigerian government officials, business leaders, civil society organisations, and United Nations agencies.

These interactions highlighted the UK’s sustained interest in Nigeria’s development and the shared ambition to drive transformative growth.

A key highlight of the visit was Lord Collins’ bilateral meeting with Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar. Joined by the UK’s Trade Envoy to Nigeria, Florence Eshalomi MP, the two ministers discussed strategies to strengthen economic relations and promote regional security.

Lord Collins also held talks with the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, focusing on enhanced collaboration between the UK Parliament and Nigeria’s National Assembly. Discussions also addressed the importance of advancing women’s participation in politics.

Reflecting on the visit, Lord Collins said Nigeria and the UK enjoy a longstanding, ambitious relationship built on mutual respect.

He stressed the importance of deepening cooperation in trade and investment to deliver shared prosperity and economic growth.

In meetings with UN representatives, Lord Collins explored the ongoing reform of the United Nations system and its relevance to Nigeria. Particular focus was placed on enhancing support for vulnerable communities in Northeast Nigeria and contributing to broader global humanitarian efforts.

Engaging with civil society leaders, Lord Collins reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to democratic governance, electoral integrity, and community empowerment.

He also visited Nigeria’s Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell, a key security initiative backed by UK expertise through the National Crime Agency and the Integrated Security Fund. The programme plays a crucial role in combating serious crime and enhancing local safety.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Richard Montgomery, welcomed the visit, stating that driving economic growth remains central to the UK’s foreign and development policy. He noted that Lord Collins’ presence reaffirmed the UK’s resolve to work with Nigeria in building a resilient and dynamic economy.

The visit reflects the UK’s enduring commitment to its strategic partnership with Nigeria, rooted in shared goals, mutual respect, and a vision for a prosperous future for both nations.

