UK Lauds Tinubu’s Economic, Trade Initiatives 

The United Kingdom has commended the various economic and trade initiatives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu describing them as bold, brave and positive.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, stated this during a courtesy visit to the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, at the State House.

According to the British High Commissioner, the UK government has seen a lot of positivity in Nigeria’s economy, particularly new opportunities being created by the difficult but necessary reforms undertaken by President Bola Tinubu.

According to the First Lady’s spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, Montgomery said his home Government was impressed by the track record of RHI as a special purpose vehicle delivering empowerment to women in key areas, especially in Education, Health and Humanitarian.

The British High Commissioner noted that these reforms and moves have led to enhanced trade partnerships between the two nations.

Montgomery noted that the UK government was also paying attention to the ongoing Constitutional Amendment and call for Special Seats for Women in the National Assembly.

Responding, Mrs. Tinubu assured her guests that the Government and the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, would continue to work towards meeting the challenges of Nigerians.

“I believe we can help each other, if we really show concern. RHI focuses also on women empowerment in the informal sector. These are the ones we are touching their lives directly”.

She agreed with her guests that the number of women in the National Assembly was dwindling and promised to join with ongoing process to improve the numbers.

“We have to really know the right people to represent us, who can really do the work, and that is what we have to enlighten our women about,” she said. The visiting team also included the British Deputy High Commissioner, Gill Lever.