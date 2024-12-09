UK King, Queen Reveal This Year’s Christmas Card

Share

King Charles and Queen Camilla have chosen a photograph of themselves taken in the garden of Buckingham Palace for their official Christmas card.

The photograph – taken in April – shows the smiling couple standing side-by-side on what appears to be a sunny day.

The greeting inside reads “Wishing you a very happy Christmas and New Year”.

The King – standing on the left – is wearing a grey suit and blue tie with his right hand tucked into his pocket, while the Queen wears a blue wool crepe dress, reports the BBC.

This photograph is their third Christmas card since Charles became King.

Share

Please follow and like us: