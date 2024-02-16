UK, Japan Slip Into Recession

The UK fell into recession during the final three months of last year, official figures show, after the economy shrank by more than expected. Gross domestic product – a key measure of economic activity – dropped by 0.3%. It follows a fall between July and September.

The UK is considered to be in recession if GDP falls for two successive three- month periods. It raises questions over whether Rishi Sunak has met his pledge to grow the economy, reports the BBC.

It was one of five promises that the Prime Minister made in January 2023. However, it is not clear what measure the government will use to determine whether Sunak has kept his pledge or not. For the whole of 2023, the economy grew by 0.1%.

Yesterday’s data means Britain joins Japan among the Group of Seven advanced economies in a recession, although it is likely to be short- lived and shallow by historical standards. Canada has yet to report GDP data for the fourth quarter.