UK Jails Nigerian For Impersonating Female Nurse To Work In Hospital

A Nigerian male migrant simply identified as Lucius Njoku who used his female friend’s identity to work at a National Health Services, NHS, accident and emergency department in the UK, has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

The 33-year-old Njoku was said to have fraudulently used the name of agency nurse Joyce George to work several shifts over two months as a healthcare assistant at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Cheshire.

Despite wearing George’s NHS name badge, which had her photograph, the Nigerian national reportedly was able to work undetected for weeks.

The hospital discovered Njoku’s deception only after a patient confronted him about his identity. Hospital staff then reviewed CCTV footage, which confirmed Njoku had worked multiple shifts at the facility.

According to investigations, George, also a Nigerian nation- al, had obtained her nursing job through an outside agency following a successful interview.

However, between February and April 2024, she allowed Njoku to do her shifts under her name. It remains unclear how he obtained an NHS uniform for the role.