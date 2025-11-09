UK Issues Travel Advisory On Nigeria, Warns Citizens To Avoid 16 States

The United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has issued a fresh travel advisory warning British citizens against travelling to 16 Nigerian states due to rising insecurity.

The advisory, published on Sunday, cited increasing kidnapping, violent crime, and intercommunal violence across the country, urging UK nationals to exercise extreme caution, review safety measures, and have contingency plans in place.

The FCDO specifically advised against all travel to six northern states, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Katsina, and Zamfara due to a high and increasing threat from Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa, particularly around transport hubs, religious sites, and large gatherings. It noted that despite ongoing military operations in the Northeast, retaliatory attacks remain a risk, and deteriorating security in Maiduguri could make evacuation difficult.

Additionally, travel to Bauchi, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto, Niger, Kogi, Plateau, Taraba, and the outer suburbs of Abuja is discouraged unless absolutely essential. The advisory highlighted a surge in violent crime involving firearms and occasional protests in the Federal Capital Territory, warning British nationals to avoid demonstrations and follow local security directives.

The Niger Delta states of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River were also listed as high-risk areas due to militant activity, attacks on oil and gas installations, and frequent kidnappings.

In the South-East, the advisory noted worsening insecurity linked to clashes between secessionist groups and security forces, cautioning that while foreign nationals are not typically targeted, they could inadvertently be caught in attacks.

The South-West, including Lagos, was flagged for violent crimes such as armed robbery, carjacking, mugging, and kidnapping. Travellers were advised to be cautious, particularly on the mainland and at night.

The FCDO’s advisory underscores the need for heightened vigilance for anyone travelling to Nigeria, urging travellers to monitor local media and adhere strictly to safety protocols.