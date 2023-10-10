UK, Ireland To Host Euro 2028 As Italy, Turkey Get Euro 2032

The European football governing body, UEFA, has confirmed the United Kingdom (UK) and the Republic of Ireland as the host of the Euro 2028.

The UK and Ireland, with the support of Uefa, redirected their attention to Euro 2028 after giving up their attempt to become Europe’s preferred candidate for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Turkey and Italy were given the right to host the 2032 Euro, according to a UEFA announcement in Switzerland on Tuesday, October 10.

It is anticipated that Cardiff’s Principality Stadium will host the Euro 2028 first game, with Wembley in London serving as the site of the final.

Before now, Wales, Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland have never played host to a significant football competition.

Ten different venues, including Dublin’s Aviva Stadium and Glasgow’s Hampden Park, will host games at Euro 2028. The offer also includes Casement Park in Belfast and Bramley-Moore Dock in Everton, the latter of which is still under construction.

Along with Scotland, England was one of the 11 nations to host Euro 2020. England also served as the single host of the World Cup in 1966 and Euro 1996.