The UK’s rate of inflation dropped to 7.9 percent in the year to June, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It means the rate of price rises in the UK has slowed more than expected, down from 8.7% in May – although it still remains high.

Inflation is now at its lowest level for more than a year, reports the BBC. Falling fuel prices contributed to the drop, while food prices rose less quickly than in June last year, the ONS said.