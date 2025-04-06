Share

Leader of the United Kingdom’s Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, on Sunday acknowledged that errors were made in the country’s immigration system under her leadership, stressing that urgent reforms are now underway.

Badenoch who made this disclosure while speaking during an interview with Trevor Phillips, admitted that the level of immigration into the UK was “Way too high” and needs to be reduced to protect the country’s infrastructure and public services.

The UK minister, who has been vocal about immigration reforms, stressed that the existing immigration numbers are exerting a “huge strain” on the country’s public services, including healthcare and housing.

“I am tolerant of us being a multi-ethnic country. Yes, obviously, I mean, look at the two of us,” she said, referring to herself and Phillips.

“But that doesn’t mean that we should just have unlimited immigration. That’s one of the mistakes that we made, which, under my leadership, the Conservative Party is fixing,” Badenoch added.

She revealed that her administration is putting policies in place to ensure that immigrants contribute more significantly to the system moving forward as part of broader efforts to stabilise the nation’s economy and infrastructure.

Badenoch’s comments come amid growing public concerns in the UK over migration, with many Britons calling for stricter border controls and a more sustainable immigration policy.

