August 1, 2023
UK House Prices Drop Amid Rising Interest Rates

The UK housing market is currently experiencing weak activities caused by rising interest rates, pushing mortgages above 6 per cent for home buyers and existing mortgagors looking to refinance.

British house prices fell by the most since 2009 in the 12 months to July, according to mortgage lender Nationwide, as the drag from rising interest rates on the housing market intensified.

Compared with July last year, the average house price was down by 3.8 per cent after a 3.5 per cent annual fall in June, Nationwide said on Tuesday.

House prices fell 0.2 per cent month-on-month, according to Nationwide.

Nationwide chief economist Robert Gardner said the typical first-time buyer with a deposit of 20 percent would see mortgage payments at current rates account for 43 per cent of their take-home pay up from 32 per cent a year ago.

The Bank of England looks on course to raise its Bank Rate to 5.25 per cent from 5.0 per cent on Thursday, according to economists polled by Reuters, which would mark the highest cost of borrowing since 2008.

BoE data on Monday showed a surprise jump in mortgage approvals in June, although most economists think a downturn in the housing market has further to run – with the bulk of the BoE’s rate hikes since late 2021 yet to feed into the economy.
Still, Gardner said a relatively soft landing for the housing market was achievable.“While activity is likely to remain subdued in the near term, healthy rates of nominal income growth, together with modestly lower house prices, should help to improve housing affordability over time, especially if mortgage rates moderate once bank rate peaks,” Gardner said.
