UK Home Office Int’l Operations Hails Collaboration With NDLEA on Drug War

The United Kingdom Home Office International Operations has described as amazing and impressive results of collaborations between the HOIO and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on various drug law enforcement operations and projects jointly conducted. The Director Africa region operations of HOIO, Mr. Richard Lloyd, who said this in his remarks yesterday when he led a four-member delegation on a visit to the national headquarters of NDLEA in Abuja, said following the impressive performance of the Agency, the UK government will embark on the construction of a maritime headquarters for NDLEA in June to further enhance the capability of the anti-narcotic body.

According to a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy of the Agency, Femi Babafemi, Lloyd commended the leadership of Marwa, which he said has achieved dismantling a lot of trans-border drug trafficking cartels. As further proof of their commitment to the result-oriented partnership with Agency, saying his office will be glad to sign an already drafted Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the NDLEA very soon.

According to him, “I have heard so many good stories of the agency and your team. I will start by say- ing thanks for your support and the relationship that we have. I’ve been nothing but impressed since I arrived in Nigeria 10 days ago. I met a lot of the teams in Lagos and in Abuja and I must say they have been fantastic. The way that we work together with the Home Of- fice International Operations and the NDLEA is astonishing.

I manage a lot of countries and teams in Africa and I have a lot of teams across the continent and in Nigeria here is by far head and shoulders above everyone.” In his response, Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) expressed appreciation to Lloyd and his team for their kind comments about NDLEA’s work, adding that such commendation will further encourage the officers and men of the Agency to do more.