UK Hikes Visa Fees For Visitors, Students, Workers From April 9

The United Kingdom Government has announced an increase in fees for almost all visa categories. The revised fees will apply to visitor, student, and work visas as part of the government’s effort to ensure that the migration and border system is financially sustainable, effective from April 9.

According to a statement from the UK Home Office, these adjustments aim to reduce taxpayer subsidies and move towards full cost recovery for the migration and borders system. Most categories will see an increase of 5 to 10 per cent.

However, sponsorship fees for employers who hire overseas workers will be raised significantly. Skilled Worker applicants’ Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) fee will double from £239 to £525 while fees for individual Worker Certificates of Sponsorship (CoS) will rise by 120 per cent to £525 from the current £239.

A standard six-month visit visa will rise from £115 to £127, which accounts for a £12 increase. Long-term visit visas will also become more expensive, with a two-year visa increasing from £432 to £475, a five-year visa from £771 to £848, and a 10-year visa from £963 to £1,059.

The planned increase for electronic travel authorization (ETA) applications (permission to travel in electronic form), from £10 to £16 per traveller will also take effect on this date.

An explanatory memorandum to the immigration, nationality, and passport (fees) amendment regulations explained that a fee of £10 was set for the initial rollout phase of the scheme in Autumn 2023, with the intention for this fee level to be reviewed before full rollout.

“Following completion of that review, this amendment will increase the fee to £16. This increase will deliver significant additional income for the department, which is estimated at £128.2 million in 2025-2026 based on current forecasts,” the statement explained. Work visa fees will also be adjusted, with Skilled Worker visas increasing across different durations and locations of application.

The fee for a Skilled Worker visa valid for up to three years, when applied for from outside the UK, will rise from £719 to £769, while the five-year visa will increase from £1,420 to £1,519. Student visa fees will also increase, with the cost rising from £490 to £524.

This adjustment aligns with the government’s broader strategy to ensure that visa applicants contribute more to the costs associated with their applications and immigration-related services.

Medium and large companies applying for a sponsor license will also see an increase, with the fee rising from £1,476 to £1,579. Nationality application fees are also set to rise.

The cost of naturalisation as a British citizen will increase from £1,500 to £1,605, while the nationality registration fee for an adult applying as a British citizen will rise from £1,351 to £1,446.

The government aims to ensure that applicants, rather than the general public, bear a larger share of the costs associated with visa processing, border control, and immigration enforcement. The fee hikes are also expected to generate additional revenue to fund public services and other essential government functions.

