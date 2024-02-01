UK Group Condemns Media Attack on Gbajabiamila

…Urges Tinubu To Ignore Attacks On His CoS

…They Are Mere Distractions

A UK-based civil group under the aegis of League of Progressive Nigerians (LPN), has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to ignore needless media attacks on the person of his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and keep believing his proven ability to deliver as his (Tinubu’s) principal assistant.

While noting that the post of a CoS is a thankless one that takes the heat on behalf of the principal, they said it also explains why the needless attacks have been going on at an alarming rate in recent times.

In a Converter signed by the group’s President/Converner, Maxwell Adeyemi Adeleye, and made available to New Telegraph, LPN berated Gbajabiamila’s traducers, describing them as “faceless rabble-rousers”, while also positing that the Chief of Staff has been consistent in delivering tangible results wherever he has had the responsibility to serve.

“We condemn without reservations the sponsored media attacks by some unscrupulous elements with warped vested interests against the person of the Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila.

We say with all sense of modesty that Mr Gbajabiamila, immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, remains one of the finest public office holders in this dispensation, who has brought panache and finesse to redefine governance within the Nigerian public sector space with stellar results accompanying his prodigious efforts.” Read the statement in part.

They equally posited that it is obvious to the discerning, that the attacks on the immediate Speaker of the House of Representatives are meant to hamstring and distract him from offering his best efforts to help the BolaTinubu administration steady the ship of the Nigerian nation and place the country on the path of sustainable growth and development.

For those who may have forgotten and those who genuinely do not know, including the tribe of the faceless and garrulous attackers of the person of Mr Gbajabiamila, it’s apt for posterity’s sake that the incumbent Chief of Staff had a stellar legislative career spanning Minority Leadership, Majority Leadership and Speakership of the House of Representatives where he delivered excellently.

“During his tenure in the House of Representatives, he sponsored 25 Bills in the last Assembly with about 10 considered crucial passed by the House.

“The bills include the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (Amendment) Bill 2019, Physically Challenged (Empowerment) Bill 2019, Presidential (Transition) Bill 2019l, and South West Development Commission (Establishment) Bill 2019. Labour Act (Amendment) Bill 2019, Economic Stimulus Bill 2019, Emergency Economic Stimulus Bill 2020, Quarantine Act (Repeal and Enactment) Bill 2020, and Nigeria Health Infrastructure Development Bank (Establishment Etc) Bill 2020

“He also sponsored important pieces of legislation, including the Students Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act, 2023

“His federal constituency, Surule Federal Constituency, will never forget his numerous durable and impactful projects, especially in health and education.

“His commitment to building a successor generation who will help repurpose governance in Nigeria for optimal service delivery led to his founding of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative(LMI), which is now domiciled with the National Institute for Democratic and Legislative Studies(NILDS). The initiative has already produced its second cohort of Fellows with some of them already holding vital appointments at the national and subnational levels.

“We as a group would have chosen to ignore the faceless rabble-rousers behind the unwarranted attacks and their toxic shenanigans but for their tendency to misinform and asignedrefore mislead some Nigerians who might not truly know what the real issues are.

“We call on President Tinubu to continue to have confidence in his CoS who without equivocation is one of Nigeria’s finest public servants at the moment.” Adeleye’s statement concluded.