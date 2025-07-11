New Telegraph

July 11, 2025
UK Grants Duty-Free Access To 3,000 Nigerian Products Under New Trade Scheme

The United Kingdom (UK) has unlocked fresh opportunities for Nigerian exporters, granting over 3,000 Nigerian products including cocoa, cashew, and textiles duty-free or reduced-tariff access to the UK market.

This development comes under the UK’s Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS), a policy framework introduced in 2023 to replace the Generalised Scheme of Preferences.

The DCTS is designed to simplify trading rules and reduce tariffs for over 60 developing countries, with Nigeria among its key beneficiaries.

Announcing the move in a recent video published by the UK in Nigeria, Mark Smithson, Country Director for the UK Department for Business and Trade, described the scheme as “one of the most generous trading frameworks in the world.”

He emphasized that Nigerian exporters now had a streamlined pathway to trade a wide range of goods with the UK. “Up to 3,000 products from Nigeria qualify for low tariff or no tariff access to the UK,” Smithson said, adding that procedures have been simplified to encourage more Nigerian businesses to participate in global trade.

He further urged exporters to explore the opportunity and leverage the platform for expansion.

“The UK is open and looking to do business with Nigeria. Visit the DCTS website and begin your export journey with us,” he encouraged.

However, the scheme is expected to boost Nigeria’s non-oil exports, enhance competitiveness, and strengthen bilateral trade relations between both countries.

